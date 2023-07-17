AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 55,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.