aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $177.81 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $177.81 million and $5.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002405 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000993 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

