Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.77. 1,234,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,283. The company has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.