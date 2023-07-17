Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,706 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HPQ stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.58. 1,587,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

