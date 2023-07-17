Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.94. 1,049,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $453.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average is $413.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.