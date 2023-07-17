AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.