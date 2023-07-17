Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Agile Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

