AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $10,000.50 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,945 shares in the company, valued at $330,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
AIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.15.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
