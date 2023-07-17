AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $10,000.50 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,945 shares in the company, valued at $330,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

AIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.15.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

