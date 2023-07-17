AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.49. 298,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

