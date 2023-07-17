AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $97.91. 1,340,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,257. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

