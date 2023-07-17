AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 302,749 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

