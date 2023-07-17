AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 328,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,575. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

