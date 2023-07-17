AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.22. 927,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $223.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

