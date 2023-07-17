Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 3.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,525. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

