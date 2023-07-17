Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALFVY. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.09 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.