Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on ALFVY. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.09 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Alfa Laval Corporate last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

