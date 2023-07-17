Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.