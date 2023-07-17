Alliance Global Partners Boosts Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,601. The stock has a market cap of C$157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

