Alliance Global Partners Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $18.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
U.S. Gold Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.17.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
