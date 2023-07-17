Alliance Global Partners Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $18.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

