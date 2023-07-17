Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $103.30 million and $1.64 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002799 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

