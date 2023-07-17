Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

