American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 958,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

