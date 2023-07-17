Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,823 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.52% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

BATS NULV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,870 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

