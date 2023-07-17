Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,561,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,511 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,273. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

