Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $22,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.80. 9,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

