Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.65. 192,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

