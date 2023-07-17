Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,765 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 746,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.56. 69,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,263. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.13 and a 200 day moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

