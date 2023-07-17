Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,943,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 102,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VXF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,391. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

