Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,914. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 602.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

