Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $52,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $194.32. 403,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

