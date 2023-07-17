AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.47 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $489.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

