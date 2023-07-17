Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

