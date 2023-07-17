Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $667,729.94 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $667,729.94 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

