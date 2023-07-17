Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

