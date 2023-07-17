Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $33.40.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
