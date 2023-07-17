Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $73.10 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

