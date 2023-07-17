Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 942.86%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.