argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $601.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $478.00 to $601.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.70.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $105.35 on Monday, reaching $484.43. 2,634,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,677. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $498.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.92.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of argenx by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

