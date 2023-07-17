Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

