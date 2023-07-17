Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASHTY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($70.11) to GBX 5,500 ($70.76) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.38) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
ASHTY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $292.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.03.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
