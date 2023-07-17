Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
