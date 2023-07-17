Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.