Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 99,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

