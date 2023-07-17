AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

T stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

