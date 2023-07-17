Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 102.9% in June

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,660,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR remained flat at $3.17 on Monday. 4,021,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,965. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807,914 shares of company stock worth $7,347,011. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,305 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

