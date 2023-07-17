Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,674. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

