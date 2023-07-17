Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $23.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.39 during trading hours on Monday. 227,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.