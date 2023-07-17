Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $28 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,690,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.77. 526,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,322. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

