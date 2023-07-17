Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $36.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.37. 870,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,828. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $224.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

