Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $64,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.77. 1,319,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,386. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

