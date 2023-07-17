Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.83

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 169434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 188,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

