Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $225.00. The company traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $184.65, with a volume of 68055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

