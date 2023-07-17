Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.0 %

AXON traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.16. 314,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.73. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

